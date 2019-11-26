Activists demand capital punishment for 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed outside Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo

By ANI

TOKYO: Paying tributes to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, several human right activists on Tuesday demonstrated outside the premises of Pakistan Embassy here demanding capital punishment for Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the deadly attacks that had killed more than 160 people in India's financial capital 11 years ago.

Remembering the incident, activists noted that about 11 years ago, a cowardly act of terrorism took the 166 innocent lives which included Indians as well as foreigners.



A Japanese citizen, Hisashi Tsuda, was also one of the victims of this terror attack in Mumbai who was on a business trip during the fateful day.

One of the Pakistani terrorists was captured alive by Indian security forces during this terror attack which turned out be key evidence against the perpetrators.

Investigations have pointed towards Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the Mumbai attack and the chief of proscribed terror groups, namely Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD), operating from Pakistan. The terror groups are not only banned in India but also in other countries of the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Russia and Australia.



The United States has also announced a bounty of USD 10 million on Saeed for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Saeed is not only included in the National Investigation Agency (NIA's) Most Wanted list but is also a UN-designated terrorist.

However, Pakistan has been shielding Saeed rather than taking action against him. The country, despite facing strict scrutiny and serious warnings from Paris-based FATF (Financial Action Task Force), has still not taken concrete actions against curbing terror financing on its soil by pro-terror groups and individuals.



This attitude of Pakistan has further irked peace lovers and human right activists all over the world.