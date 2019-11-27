Home World

10 suspected migrants found in truck in UK's Cambridgeshire

The incident has come days after bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals were found from inside a truck at an industrial park in Grays, a town located 40 kilometres east of London, UK.

UK truck

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Ten suspected migrants were found alive from the back of a truck after it was intercepted by police in the Cambridgeshire country in Eastern England on Tuesday, county's police said, adding that one of the two persons detained in connection with the incident has been held on suspicion of facilitating unlawful immigration.

"Police were called just after 14:20 pm (local time) today to reports of concerns for ten people travelling westbound in a lorry on the A14. Officers stopped the vehicle at the Shell garage in Godmanchester," the police said in a statement, as cited by Sputnik.

The statement added that the passengers have been taken to hospital but none is believed to have serious injuries.

"Two people have been arrested - one on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration and the other for suspected firearms offences," the police added, noting that immigration services had been informed about the incident.

The incident has come days after bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals were found from inside a truck at an industrial park in Grays, a town located 40 kilometres east of London, UK.

