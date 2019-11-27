Home World

Pakistan SC questions rules on army chief's tenure extension in Bajwa's case

After the top court's order on Tuesday, the Cabinet amended Section 255 of the Army Rules and Regulations and included the words 'extension in tenure' to meet the legal lacuna in the rule.

Published: 27th November 2019 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the rules related to the extension of an army chief's tenure as it heard a crucial case whose outcome may block the current head of the Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa from serving another three-year term.

Prime Minister Imran Khan through official notification of August 19 granted a three-year extension to General Bajwa, citing "regional security environment".

Bajwa's original tenure is set to expire on November 29.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in an unprecedented move on Tuesday suspended the government's order citing legal lacunas.

The petition against Bajwa's extension was filed by a person named Raiz Rahi.

After the top court's order on Tuesday, the Cabinet amended Section 255 of the Army Rules and Regulations and included the words 'extension in tenure' to meet the legal lacuna in the rule.

According to reports, the Cabinet in its two sittings, prepared a new summary for the extension and sent it to President Arif Alvi for approval, Geo news reported.

Prime Minister Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi approved a fresh notification, the report said.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah resumed the hearing in the case on Wednesday.

Bajwa is being represented by Farogh Naseem, who resigned from his post as law minister yesterday to pursue the case.

At the hearing, Attorney General (AG) Anwar Mansoor Khan took to the rostrum and said he wished to "clarify something", Dawn newspaper reported.

"I referred to army rules yesterday. The court wrote 'law' in its order," the AG said, to which the chief justice said: "The court had given its order after looking at your documents."

"The matter of the period of army chief's tenure is very important," the report quoted the chief justice as saying.

"In the past, five or six generals have granted themselves extensions. We will look at this matter closely so that this does not happen in the future. This is an extremely important matter [and] the Constitution is quiet about this," he added.

"According to the law, during a war, the army chief can stop officers' retirements," Khosa said.

"However, the government wants to stop the army chief's retirement," he added.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has wielded considerable power in deciding matters concerning security and foreign policies.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
army chief's tenure extension Pakistan Supreme Court General Bajwa tenure extension case
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp