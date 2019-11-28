Russian cows wear VR glasses in a bid to produce more milk

By Online Desk

On a farm, not very far from Moscow, a group of farmers is trying out new prototype VR glasses that have been altered to be worn by cows.

If cows watch the serene pasture scenes, the farmers argued, they will stay calm and produce more milk.

According to a blog on the Ministry of Agriculture and Food in Moscow, a prototype of the VR glasses was tested on a farm in the region to improve the milk output of cows.

For this experiment, human VR glasses were adapted to fit cows' heads and suit their vision.

And guess what the cows were made to moo(n) over? A wild, expansive field beneath the summer sun.

This program was claimed to have helped bring down the anxiety level of the cows and improve the overall emotional mood of the herd.

But studies haven't yet been done to see if VR glasses helped increase their milk production.