Japan PM Shinzo Abe likely to visit Imphal in December

By ANI

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to visit India in mid-December to hold a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the defence deal or the bilateral acquisition and cross-servicing agreement (ACSA).

The most significant aspect of his visit will be Abe's stay at Imphal, which was once a battlefield between Japan and the Allied forces during World War II.

According to Kyodo News, Abe will also pay a visit to a peace museum which was opened in June to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Imphal, where he will pray for peace.

Abe will become the first Japanese prime minister to visit Imphal, the capital of the state of Manipur.

His visit is scheduled for December 15 -17. However, the Indian government has not confirmed the dates and place of Abe's visit.

The Imphal Peace Museum (IPM), 20 km Southwest of Imphal, has been developed on 10 acres of land at the foothill of Red Hill with the support of the Nippon Foundation (TNF), a non-profit grant-making organization in collaboration with Manipur Tourism Forum and Manipur Government.

The defence deal or ACSA will enable the two nations to share defence capabilities and supplies.

Meanwhile, India and Japan are also expected to hold their first 2+2 ministerial meeting later his week. The meeting will set the stage for the signing of ACSA.

Abe is expected to visit China in late December for a meeting of the Japanese, Chinese and South Korean leaders.