Home World

Pakistan media blames Imran Khan government for 'inept' handling of army chief's extension case

The Supreme Court gave General Qamar Javed Bajwa a reprieve on Thursday and allowed him to continue as the Chief of the Army Staff for six more months after posing tough questions.

Published: 30th November 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prominent Pakistani newspapers on Friday censured Prime Minister Imran Khan's government for its "inept" handling of the sensitive case of extending the term of the powerful Army chief and cautioned him that the confidence of the people in his administration stands at an "all-time low".

The Supreme Court gave General Qamar Javed Bajwa a reprieve on Thursday and allowed him to continue as the Chief of the Army Staff for six more months after posing tough questions to the government about the most powerful institution in the coup-prone country.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-member bench, announced the landmark verdict after getting an assurance from the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/ reappointment of an Army chief within six months.

After three days of high drama, the system found a solution and a potential impasse was averted, Dawn newspaper said in a scathing editorial. The verdict was announced after the government submitted a new "summary" to extend the service of 59-year-old Gen Bajwa.

The ruling came in the nick of time as Gen Bajwa was set to retire at midnight Thursday. "The court order has helped the government come out of the corner it had painted itself into by its inept handling of the issue. The government is chiefly to blame for this needless confusion and controversy over a sensitive matter," it commented on the Khan-led government that has been in office for over one year now.

"It is therefore disappointing to note the prime minister's tweets blaming foreign enemies and domestic "mafia" whereas the real culprit is the government's own legal team that was unable to write a notification that could withstand judicial scrutiny. Given the central role played by army chiefs in Pakistan, and their crucial position within the state structure, Parliament must come up with legislation that stands the test of time," the editorial said.

"The sheer incompetence of the government and the mistakes it made, like racing through the original notification and appearing unclear about the provisions of the Army Act and Army Rules, did not help win it much credibility," an editorial in The News International said. "In an environment in which we as citizens have learned to accept without question all decisions, particularly when it comes to powerful institutions, this case acquires historic significance," it noted.

Till now, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has shown little interest in Parliament. This may have to change if it is to meet the court's condition of drafting and passing a new law within the next six months, it said.

The paper also noted that prime minister Khan's tweet on Thursday, attacking the Opposition once again, is certainly not good politics at a time when their cooperation will be required. The Nation's editorial pointed out that the Supreme Court has showed a way out of the mess the bumbling PTI government has created for itself.

"It is incomprehensible that a notification regarding the extension of the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff, possibly the most important document of its day, found itself subject to amateurish butchery," the paper said.

The apex court noted that in the three days of court proceedings, the government kept changing its stance, interchangeably "referring to it as reappointment, limiting of retirement or extension of tenure". The editorial said the "people of Pakistan were left marvelling at a botched operation, the likes of which we have never seen before."

"Confidence in the government rightly stands at an all-time low, and if this episode displays their maximum competence, then one worries greatly of their ability to understand matters of national security at all," it said.

The newspaper also criticised Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician for his tweets soon after the Supreme Court allowed Gen Bajwa to continue in office for six more months. "What added to the triumph of absolute incapability in the government; was a tweet by the Prime Minister himself, where he once again repeated an incomprehensible mumbo jumbo about a "mafia" and "looted wealth" being responsible for the state of affairs," The Nation commented.

"Mercifully, we are out of the crisis - at least for now," an editorial in The Express Tribune said. It must have been a revelation for many - even lawmakers and law experts - that the Constitution does not carry a single provision to support an extension in the tenure of the country's top soldier, the paper said.

Business Recorder in an editorial emphasised that had the apex court chosen to, it could have created even more embarrassment for the government and the army. "Leaning on the side of caution so as not to make matters worse and possibly create a constitutional/political crisis, the Supreme Court wisely chose a middle path that helped extricate the fumbling government from the self-created maze it seemed trapped in and avoided any vacuum of leadership in the army," it said.

Now the ball is in the government's court. How it proceeds from here on in this sensitive matter could either salvage something from the wreckage of its foolish and incompetent performance or reinforce the image of it being not quite up to the task of governance, the leading business newspaper commented.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan General Qamar Javed Bajwa Qamar Bajwa extension Qamar Bajwa annuation General Bajwa retirement Pakistan Army Pakistan media
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp