Home World

Two killed in London Bridge attack: Police

A male accused who was wearing a 'hoax explosive device' and suspected of stabbing several people at London Bridge was shot dead by the police, who described the incident as a terror attack.

Published: 30th November 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police on Cannon Street in London near the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Police on Cannon Street in London near the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Two people who were wounded in the London Bridge terrorist stabbing incident have succumbed to their injuries, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Friday.

"These deaths are in addition to the suspect who was shot dead," CNN quoted her as saying while speaking to reporters at a news conference.

A male accused who was wearing a "hoax explosive device" and suspected of stabbing several people at London Bridge was shot dead by the police, who described the incident as a terror attack.

At approximately 2 pm (local time), police were called in response to the attack at the premises near London Bridge, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Terror returns to London Bridge in 'Black Friday' attack

People from several high-rise buildings were evacuated in the affected area, which was cordoned off by the police.

Basu said that a "number of people" sustained injuries during the attack and further updates on their condition will be given soon. "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to those anxiously awaiting news from loved ones," he said.

"Due to the nature of the incident, we responded as though it was terrorist-related. I am now in a position to confirm that it has been declared a terrorist incident. We are working jointly with the City of London Police as we continue to respond," he added.

"I can confirm that at this time, we believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device. Officers continue to carry out meticulous searches in the area to ensure there is no outstanding threat to the public," the UK's top counter-terrorism officer continued.

In the wake of the incident, political parties including Labour Party and Conservative Party have suspended campaigning for the December 12 election, as a mark of respect for those who suffered in the attack.

European Council President Charles Michel said that he was "saddened" about the terror attack in London.

"Very saddened to hear the dramatic reports from #LondonBridge. My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. The fight against terrorism is a common fight," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the London Bridge underground station re-opened for commuters after it was closed following the stabbing incident in the area. The first train left at 6:28 pm (local time) and security cordons have been lifted, according to CNN.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
London Bridge attack London Black Friday attack London
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp