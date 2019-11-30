Two killed in London Bridge attack: Police

By ANI

LONDON: Two people who were wounded in the London Bridge terrorist stabbing incident have succumbed to their injuries, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said on Friday.

"These deaths are in addition to the suspect who was shot dead," CNN quoted her as saying while speaking to reporters at a news conference.

A male accused who was wearing a "hoax explosive device" and suspected of stabbing several people at London Bridge was shot dead by the police, who described the incident as a terror attack.

At approximately 2 pm (local time), police were called in response to the attack at the premises near London Bridge, Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations at the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu said in a statement.

People from several high-rise buildings were evacuated in the affected area, which was cordoned off by the police.

Basu said that a "number of people" sustained injuries during the attack and further updates on their condition will be given soon. "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to those anxiously awaiting news from loved ones," he said.

"Due to the nature of the incident, we responded as though it was terrorist-related. I am now in a position to confirm that it has been declared a terrorist incident. We are working jointly with the City of London Police as we continue to respond," he added.

"I can confirm that at this time, we believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect is a hoax explosive device. Officers continue to carry out meticulous searches in the area to ensure there is no outstanding threat to the public," the UK's top counter-terrorism officer continued.

In the wake of the incident, political parties including Labour Party and Conservative Party have suspended campaigning for the December 12 election, as a mark of respect for those who suffered in the attack.

European Council President Charles Michel said that he was "saddened" about the terror attack in London.

"Very saddened to hear the dramatic reports from #LondonBridge. My thoughts are with those caught up in the incident. The fight against terrorism is a common fight," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the London Bridge underground station re-opened for commuters after it was closed following the stabbing incident in the area. The first train left at 6:28 pm (local time) and security cordons have been lifted, according to CNN.