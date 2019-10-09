Home World

India among 34 UN member states to pay regular budget dues on time

India paid 23.25 million dollars in regular budget assessments by January 31, 2019, the 30-day due period specified as per UN's Financial Regulation rules.

Published: 09th October 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India is among a handful of only 34 UN member states which paid their regular budget dues in full and on time to the world organisation.

India paid 23.25 million dollars in regular budget assessments by January 31, 2019, the 30-day due period specified as per UN's Financial Regulation rules.

Only 33 other nations paid their regular budget assessments in full within this 30 day due period.

Subsequent to the end of the 30 day due period (January 31), 95 additional member states paid their 2019 regular budget assessment in full.

As of October 8, 2019, 129 Member States have paid their regular budget dues in full, according to UN sources.

ALSO READ: UN facing 'severe liquidity crisis', ​Guterres asks 193 Member States to pay financial dues

Member states have paid USD 1.99 billion towards the 2019 regular budget assessment, while the outstanding amount for 2019 for regular budget is USD 1.386 billion.

However, 64 states are yet to pay their regular budget dues in full for 2019.

These include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, Central African Republic, North Korea, Iran, Israel, Mexico, Oman, the Philippines, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, US and Venezuela.

While India has been among the few countries to have fully paid its dues to the UN on time, the UN owed India USD 38 million, among the highest it has to pay to any country, for peacekeeping operations as of March 2019.

The UN is facing a "severe liquidity crisis", reaching its deepest deficit of the decade, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said, warning that the world organisation will not have enough cash by next month to cover payrolls.

Guterres warned that in the current month, the organization will reach the deepest deficit of the decade.

"We risk exhausting the closed peacekeeping cash reserves, and entering November without enough cash to cover payrolls," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN UNSC
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp