Pakistani soldier killed in cross-LoC firing by Indian Army: ISPR 

Published: 10th October 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 01:13 PM

LoC Ceasefire Violation

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani soldier was killed and two women were injured on Thursday in an alleged cross-border shelling by Indian security forces along the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistan Army said.

The shelling occurred in Baroh and Chirikot sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's media wing, said in a statement.

In response, Pakistan troops targeted Indian Army posts which were "substantially damaged" and there was also reports of casualties of Indian troops, the statement said.

Pakistan has frequently summoned Indian envoys over the human losses in the firing across the LoC.

On October 8, Foreign Office summoned Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to record a strong protest against the killing of woman in "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces on October 6 and 7.

Ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after New Delhi's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Pakistan reacted angrily to the move and expelled the Indian envoy.

Since then, Pakistan has been trying to rally international support against India on the issue.

India has been maintaining that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for third-party mediation.

