Home World

5 injured in stabbings at UK shopping centre, counter-terror officers investigate

The police force said it is keeping an open mind about the motivation of the 'terrible incidents'.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purpose only.

By PTI

LONDON: A mass stabbing at a busy shopping centre in the British city of Manchester on Friday left five people injured, prompting the counter-terrorism officers to take a lead of the investigation into the attack.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that given the location and nature of the incident, specialist officers are continuing to investigate after a man was arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

The shopping centre is in the vicinity of the Manchester Arena, which was the site of a terror attack by an Islamic State (ISIS) claimed suicide bomber in 2017, who killed 22 people during an Ariana Grande concert.

"We can confirm that five people have been stabbed and taken to hospital.

Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances," the GMP statement said.

However, the police force said it is keeping an open mind about the motivation of the 'terrible incidents'.

"A man in his 40s, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault, remains in custody for questioning," the statement said.

The shopping centre was evacuated as police responded to reports of the stabbings.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "Shocked by the incident in Manchester and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.

Thank you to our excellent emergency services who responded and who are now investigating what happened."

Social media posts show a large number of officers at the scene and the suspect being Tasered.

A shop worker, named Jordan, told the BBC that a man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people.

David Allinson, centre director of Manchester Arndale, said: "The centre has been evacuated while police investigate the incident.

"We are unable to comment any further as the incident is currently being handled by Greater Manchester Police, who we will continue to support with their investigation."

There are no reports of fatalities from the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK stabbing shopping centre Manchester
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp