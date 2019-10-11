Home World

Narendra Modi 'played his last card' on Kashmir: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

He said Kashmiris will not accept India's decision of ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status and will come out when the restrictions are lifted.

Published: 11th October 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi "played his last card" by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and accused the international media of ignoring the issue.

Addressing the participants of a "human chain" event held in Islamabad to express "solidarity" with the people of Kashmir, Khan said the international media is providing full coverage to Hong Kong protests but is ignoring the Kashmir issue.

He said Kashmiris will not accept India's decision of ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status and will come out when the restrictions are lifted.

"Narendra Modi committed a mistake, he has played his last card, but the people of Kashmir will never accept it," he said.

Khan said that "people of Kashmir have no fear as for seven decades they had been subjected to conditions that eliminated their fear.

" Several Pakistanis gathered at the D-Chowk, the heart of Islamabad, and formed human chains.

Separately, Khan tweeted that he was "puzzled" as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but is ignoring the "human rights crisis" in Kashmir.

Ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after New Delhi's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Pakistan reacted angrily to the move and expelled the Indian envoy.

Since then, Pakistan has been trying to rally international support against India on the issue.

India has been maintaining that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for third-party mediation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Mionister Narendra Modi Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pakistan Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp