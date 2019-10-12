Home World

14 killed, 98 injured in bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal

According to police, five people died on the spot while the remaining ones succumbed to injuries in the hospital and on the way to it.

By ANI

SINDHUPALCHOWK (NEPAL): At least 14 people were killed in a passenger bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal on Friday. As per police, five people died on the spot while others succumbed to injuries in the hospital or en route the facility.

"Five people died on the spot while the remaining ones succumbed to injuries in the hospital and on the way to it," Madhavraj Kafle, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Police Office, Sindhupalchowk informed ANI over the phone.

"A total of 98 people have been injured in the mishap. 67 of the total injured are undergoing treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital. Sixteen are undergoing treatment at Sheer Memorial Hospital, Fifteen at Trauma Center, Bir Hospital, Kathmandu, One at Nobel Medical College and One at Nobel Hospital," Kafle added.

Police have suspected that the bus was overloaded and that the number of passengers on-board at the time of accident might have exceeded 120. A tyre puncture is suspected to be the main reason for the accident as it veered off around 100 meters down a slope.

