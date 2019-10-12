Home World

Labour Party's Kashmir resolution language could be 'misinterpreted' as hostile to India: Corbyn

The Labour leader goes on to stress that the party remains committed to ensuring that the rights of all citizens of Kashmir are respected and upheld.

Published: 12th October 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. | (File | AP)

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. | (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that some of the language in a controversial Kashmir resolution passed by his party have the scope of being "misinterpreted as hostile to India" even as he stood by the emergency motion against the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The UK Opposition Leader was responding to a letter by the Labour Friends of India (LFIN) group, among a number of party members to raise concerns over the resolution passed at the Labour Party annual conference last month that called for international intervention in Kashmir in the wake of the Indian government's revocation of Article 370.

"The emergency motion on Kashmir came through as part of the democratic process of the Labour Party Conference. However, there is a recognition that some of the language used within it could be misinterpreted as hostile to India and the Indian diaspora," Corbyn said in his reply to LFIN on Thursday.

"Labour understands the concerns the Indian community in Britain has about the situation in Kashmir and takes these concerns very seriously," said Corbyn, who has been under pressure from Indian diaspora groups in Britain since the Labour Party passed the resolution.

The Labour leader goes on to stress that the party remains committed to ensuring that the rights of all citizens of Kashmir are "respected and upheld".

"This remains our priority and I agree that we should not allow the politics of the sub-continent to divide communities in Britain," he notes, adding that he is keen to build on the "historically good relationship" with India and the Indian diaspora.

Corbyn sparked a war of words in India between the BJP and the Congress on Thursday after he claimed that human rights situation in Kashmir was discussed during a meeting with the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK representatives earlier this week.

ALSO READ | Corbyn meeting: Congress disowns UK unit saying it is not authorised to discuss India's internal issues

The BJP lashed out at the Congress over its "shameful shenanigans" and demanded an explanation following which the latter hit out at the ruling party in a tweet accusing it of spreading lies instead of addressing questions on the economic slowdown in the country.

Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma, who is the Chairman of the party's Foreign Affairs department, later told reporters it "disowned" any claim made at the meeting in its entirety.

The party said the delegation which met or for that matter any committee or chapter of the Indian Overseas Congress has neither a mandate nor any authorisation to speak on behalf of the Congress party on any matter which pertains to policy or India's domestic issues.

India has categorically told the international community that its move on Kashmir was an internal matter.

India maintains Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party has any role in it.

LFIN, co-chaired by London's Deputy Mayor for business Rajesh Agrawal and Darren Jones MP, responded to Corbyn with plans to set up a meeting with the party leader as offered in the letter.

"Glad to see that the Labour Party recognise that the language in the Kashmir motion was unhelpful," it said.

LFIN was among the groups that felt the brunt of the resolution's aftermath as the Indian mission in London cancelled participation in a proposed annual reception and even the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a harsh rebuke over the "uninformed and unfounded" motion.

Other Indian-origin Labour Party MPs have also voiced their concerns over the issue.

In its letter to the party leader last week, the LFIN had raised concerns about the procedure for the selection of the motion, the quality of the evidence that backed it up, the lack of balanced debate on the subject, and its ultimate selection and adoption.

The latest development comes as the IOC UK chapter issued its own Twitter reaction to try and distance itself from Corbyn's message about their meeting.

The statement titled as IOC UK and Jeremy Corbyn meeting facts, notes: "We made it clear referring to Rahul Gandhi's previous statement: J&K is integral part of India; we don't accept any external involvement in India's internal matter. Opposed and condemned the recent Labour Party resolution on Kashmir."

The Labour Party resolution tabled at its annual party conference in Brighton and passed on September 26 called on Corbyn to meet the high commissioners of both India and Pakistan to ensure there is "mediation" and restoration of peace and normality to prevent a potential nuclear conflict.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeremy Corbyn Labour Party Labour Friends of India Congress Article 370
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp