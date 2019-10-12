Home World

Sri Lanka Easter attack: Parliamentary panel to submit final report on October 23

The explosions rattled churches and high-end hotels across the country, killing 258 people and injuring over 500.

Published: 12th October 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Sri Lanka terror attacks

File photo of Sri Lanka terror attacks (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

COLOMBO: The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) appointed to look into the Easter Sunday terror attacks will submit its report on October 23.

Chairman of the PSC Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri on Saturday informed at a press meet that a detailed report on the Easter attack will be presented in the Parliament on October 23, the Colombo Page reported.

READ| Presidential race intensifies in Sri Lanka as top contenders launch poll campaigns

The PSC has collected evidence from nearly 60 people which will be used to prepare the final report, said Kumarasiri. Multiple blasts ripped through Sri Lanka on April 21, when the Christian community was celebrating Easter Sunday.

The explosions rattled churches and high-end hotels across the country, killing 258 people and injuring over 500. A local terror group called National Thowheeth Jama'ath had claimed the responsibility for the devastating attacks.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka attacks Easter attacks Sri Lanka elections
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp