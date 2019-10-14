Home World

22 pro-Dalai Lama activists arrested from Kathmandu during Xi Jinping's visit

Police have stepped up security around monasteries in Kathmandu to prevent protests against President Xi's visit.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping left and Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli greet during their bilateral meeting in Kathmandu.

Chinese President Xi Jinping left and Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli greet during their bilateral meeting in Kathmandu. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least 22 pro-Dalai Lama activists, half of them Nepalese nationals, have been arrested by Nepal police for planning to stage protests during Chinese President Xi Jinping's just-concluded visit to the country.

Xi, arrived here on Saturday, on his two-day state visit to the country - the first by a Chinese leader in 23 years.

Five persons were arrested from Swoyambhu, nine from Bouddha, six from Pharping and two from an undisclosed location in Kathmandu, the police said.

Those who were arrested from Bouddha were wearing tracksuits with 'Free Tibet' slogan and others were carrying Tibetan flags and bags with the slogans, they said.

Eleven of those arrested were Tibetan refugees while others were Nepali nationals.

Indra Prasad Aryal, chairman of Human Rights Organisation-Nepal, said that three police personnel had been deployed at his Balaju-based residence for the last three days.

"They constantly keep an eye on me and follow all my movements. As a result I could not raise the human rights issues of Tibetan people," he said.

Police have stepped up security around monasteries in Kathmandu to prevent protests against President Xi's visit.

Nepal government has time and again reiterated its support to the one-China policy.

President Xi on Sunday that anyone attempting to "split" China will be "crushed".

His comments came as Beijing is putting pressure on Kathmandu to rein-in pro-Dalai Lama Tibetans in Nepal.

Nepal shares a long border with Tibet and is home to around 20,000 Tibetan exiles.

Every year some 2,500 Tibetans illegally enter Nepal crossing Tibetan border on their way to Dharamshala to meet the 84-year-old Dalai Lama.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalai Lama activists Dalai Lama activists arrested
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp