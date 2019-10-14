Home World

74 migrants rescued off Libyan coast, 110 others turned back

Tunisia's Interior Ministry said three coast guard boats pursued the smuggling boat after it left Friday night from the city of Sfax.

Published: 14th October 2019 12:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 12:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rescued migrants sitting on a pier next to a Libyan coast guard ship in the town of Khoms

Rescued migrants sitting on a pier next to a Libyan coast guard ship in the town of Khoms (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Humanitarian groups on Sunday said they have rescued 74 migrants on a rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya while Tunisian authorities reported blocking a smuggling boat carrying 110 migrants from setting off for Italy.

Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee said their Ocean Viking ship rescued the migrants Sunday morning about 50 miles (80 kilometres) off the Libyan coast near an oilfield. The groups said six children were among those rescued.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry said three coast guard boats pursued the smuggling boat after it left Friday night from the city of Sfax. Officers shouted through loudspeakers at the boat and passengers threw projectiles that injured two officers and broke windows.

The coast guard eventually forced the boat back toward Tunisia and rescued 25 migrants who had jumped into the sea.

Meanwhile, three small boats carrying migrants reached Italian shores on Sunday. ANSA, the Italian news agency, said two boats - one carrying 15 people, the other 11 - landed on the island of Lampedusa. The agency says the third boat with 15 Tunisians aboard landed in southern Sicily.

