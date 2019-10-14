Home World

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan calls on Pope Francis

Muraleedharan, who is in Vatican City, for the declaration of Indian nun Mariam Thresia and four others as Saints, presented the Pope with a copy of 'Bhagavad Gita According to Gandhi'.

Published: 14th October 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan presenting a copy of 'Bhagavad Gita According to Gandhi' to Pope Francis

MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan presenting a copy of 'Bhagavad Gita According to Gandhi' to Pope Francis (Photo| Twitter/ @MOS_MEA)

By PTI

VATICAN CITY: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday called on Pope Francis and presented him 'Bhagavad Gita According to Gandhi' and caparisoned elephant of Kerala temple festivals, reflecting India's age-old traditions.

Muraleedharan, who led the Indian delegation at a ceremony in the Vatican City in which the Pope declared Indian nun Mariam Thresia and four others as Saints, also met Archbishop Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See's Secretariat of State (Vatican's equivalent of foreign minister).

During the meeting, the Pope requested the minister to convey his regards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian nun Thresia, who founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family in Thrissur in May 1914, was raised to the highest position within the centuries-old institution during the open-air mass attended by thousands of people from across the world, including India.

The nun from Kerala was canonised along with English Cardinal John Henry Newman, Swiss laywoman Marguerite Bays, Brazilian Sister Dulce Lopes and Italian Sister Giuseppina Vannini.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Pope Francis Vatican City Mariam Thresia Bhagavad Gita According to Gandhi
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp