Affected by anti-China protests, IndiGo to suspend Kolkata-Hong Kong flights from November 6

The low-cost carrier had started the daily non-stop flights on this route from August 20.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:47 PM

IndiGo flight

IndiGo flight (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commercially affected by the ongoing anti-China protests in Hong Kong, IndiGo on Tuesday said it will suspend its flights on the Kolkata-Hong Kong route from November 6.

The low-cost carrier had started the daily non-stop flights on this route from August 20.

The protests in Hong Kong started in June on the issue of an extradition bill, which would have allowed some criminal suspects to be sent for trial in mainland China, and have snowballed into an anti-government movement.

"IndiGo has suspended its Kolkata-Hong Kong services from November 6, 2019 due to poor commercial results affected by the ongoing Hong Kong situation," the airline spokesperson said.

"We are in the process of evaluating alternate route options between India and Hong Kong and IndiGo will start operations as soon as possible.

Affected passengers are being contacted and will be offered refunds or alternate travel arrangements," he added.

