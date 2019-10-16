Home World

China condemns US House approval of bill on Hong Kong

The US House of Representatives passed the act, proposed by some congressmen, on Tuesday local time despite strong opposition from the Chinese government.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping

By IANS

BEIJING: China on Wednesday expressed strong indignation and firm opposition to the US House of Representatives' passing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a press statement.

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council made serious protest to and strongly condemned the passing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 by the US House of Representatives, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday expressed strong indignation over some US politicians' actions of passing Hong Kong-related bills at the US House, warning that playing Hong Kong as a card will get the United States nowhere.

Some US politicians have kept bent on passing Hong Kong-related bills including the so-called "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019", ignoring the facts and confounding right with wrong. By doing so, they have openly endorsed anti-China troublemakers in Hong Kong, tested the red line of the "one country, two systems" principle, grossly interfered with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs as a whole, and trampled upon international law and basic norms governing international relations, the commissioner's office said in a statement.

"We express strong indignation over and condemn such actions, which have again exposed the politicians' gangster logic and hegemonic mindset," it said.

