Home World

New EU Commission delayed by a month after three candidates for commissioner's post get rejected

The delay was expected as EU procedures are time-consuming with the time needed for Commission's incoming president Ursula von der Leyen to accept new candidates.

Published: 16th October 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

European Parliament

Image of European Parliament used for representation

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament expects the new EU Commission to start work with at least a month's delay after MEPs rejected three candidates for commissioners, the institution's spokesman said Wednesday.

The new Commission had been due to take office on November 1. Duch added a call for the "rapid appointment of the new three commissioners-designate". The effective delay means that outgoing EU president Jean-Claude Juncker's commission will remain in power for at least a month longer than expected.

The postponement came as the new Commission's incoming president, Ursula von der Leyen, cast around for new candidates from France, Hungary and Romania to be put forward to join her 27-strong executive team.

MEPs displayed an unprecedented flexing of muscle during the confirmation hearings for the three original candidates from those countries this month. The MEPs said they were unsuitable to take up their portfolios due to various alleged financial irregularities and other issues.

That made a delay all but inevitable, given EU procedures and the time needed for von der Leyen to accept new candidates, have them grilled in the parliament, and for the new commission to step out as one.

A European Parliament vote is required as part of the approval process. But Ska Keller, the co-president of the Green group in the parliament, said, "There will be no vote on the Commission in October because three commissioners are still missing."

Von der Leyen, formerly Germany's defence minister, has said she aims to lead a "geopolitical Commission" that will be ambitious in tackling climate change, stand up for its place in the world, and "protect the European way of life."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Parliament New EU Commission EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp