Home World

India's commitment on climate change best among several nations, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said that in a bid to fulfil its commitment to tackle climate change India has focused on the generation of renewable energy.

Published: 17th October 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman addressing Global Investors meet at the International Monetary Fund HQs in Washington DC.

Nirmala Sitharaman addressing Global Investors meet at the International Monetary Fund HQs in Washington DC.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: India's commitment to fight the global challenge of climate change is "bold" and one of the best amongst the community of nations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Interacting with global investors at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund here on Wednesday, Sitharaman said that in a bid to fulfil its commitment to tackle climate change India has focused on the generation of renewable energy.

"India's commitment towards climate change was very bold in the way in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Paris to COP21, Sitharaman said during the interactive session organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) along with the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

The 21st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP21) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was held in Paris from November 30 to December 12, 2015, that saw the participation of 195 nations.

The nations negotiated and adopted the Paris Agreement in which India made four commitments, including reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity of its GDP by 33-35 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).

ALSO READ: Nirmala Sitharaman welcomes foreign investors to 'democracy-loving, capitalist-respecting' India

Sitharaman said that while India can be found somewhere between 10 and 15 positions or even further down in terms of carbon emission, it is the best among any set of countries in terms of commitment to fight against climate change.

"In order to fulfill the commitment given there, we have really focused on attention for generation of renewable energy. Solar takes the primary position on that.

"The awareness about building solar or renewable capacities is now down to every individual, rooftop solar set up are being built and everyone has given an opportunity to uplink to the grid," she said.

Noting that major solar parks are coming all over the country, Sitharaman said that India's commitment to climate change is unmatched.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman India IMF climate change
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp