Home World

Apple users can now report accidents, traffic on Google Maps

The same features proved to be popular among Android users, which is why Google has decided to bring it to iOS as well.

Published: 18th October 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Apple

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

SINGAPORE: Google is introducing incident report features on iOS mobile platform that will let users report road incidents -- like car accidents, speed traps and obstacles right from devices.

The same features proved to be popular among Android users, which is why Google has decided to bring it to iOS as well.

"First, we're adding the ability for people to report crashes, speed traps and traffic slowdowns right from their iPhone. This feature has been one of our most popular on Android, and we're excited to expand it to iOS," Sandra Tseng Product Manager, said Google Maps said on Thursday in a statement.

The search engine giant has also expanded four new types of road hazards that can be reported through its incident feature.

"We're introducing the ability to report four new types of incidents-construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects on the road (like debris)-so you can quickly know if you'll encounter one of these potential obstructions on your ride, and plan accordingly. To report an incident, simply tap on the + sign and then on 'Add a report'," Tseng added.

Both features start rolling out globally this week.

Recently, Google Maps has announced new improvements that would help people with vision impairment to navigate more easily. It offers more detailed voice guidance and new types of verbal announcements for walking trips.

Currently, it is available in English in the US and Japanese in Japan for Google Maps on Android and iOS. The feature is for visually-impaired people.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apple Google Google Maps
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp