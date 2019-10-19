Home World

EU urges UK to explain Brexit plan 'as soon as possible'

The delay in Brexit would have to be requested by a letter from the British government to the European Council.

Published: 19th October 2019 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson speaks during a debate inside the House of Commons in London

UK PM Boris Johnson speaks during a debate inside the House of Commons in London (Photo| AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Commission urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Saturday to quickly explain how it wants to proceed with Brexit preparations after losing another parliamentary vote.

ALSO READ| Setback for Boris Johnson as British lawmakers vote to delay Brexit approval

Spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Brussels "takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called Letwin Amendment meaning that the Withdrawal Agreement itself was not put to vote today.

Earlier, the British parliament passed an amendment which has the effect of forcing Johnson to ask EU leaders to delay Brexit beyond October 31, something he had vowed not to do.

The delay would have to be requested by a letter from the British government to the European Council, which represents member state leaders in Brussels. An official at the council said it had "no comment for now".

Saturday's parliamentary manoeuvres follow the announcement at an EU summit on Thursday that London and Brussels had come to an agreement to allow Britain to leave the bloc at the end of the month.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Commission Boris Johnson Mina Andreeva European Union Brexit vote
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp