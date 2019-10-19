Home World

Imran’s Kashmir card an attempt to gain diplomatic cover ahead of another Pulwama?

Imran Khan can’t have enough of Kashmir. On October 18, his Pakistan government even observed a Kashmir Day.

Published: 19th October 2019 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. | (Photo | AP)

By Prabuddha Ghosh
Online Desk

Imran Khan can’t have enough of Kashmir. On October 18, his Pakistan government even observed a Kashmir Day. "Modi is riding a tiger. You don't need 900000 troops to fight terrorism; you need them to terrorise 8m Kashmiri people," he tweeted.

Seven days before that, he said Modi "has played his last card, but the people of Kashmir will never accept it (the scrapping of the special status)".

Before that came the Pakistan Prime Minister's US visit where despite being almost utterly isolated, he remained fiery and gave a 50-minute speech before the UN General Assembly predicting a 'bloodbath' in the Valley once the clampdown announced on August 5 - the day India made its big Kashmir move - is lifted completely.

So, what is Pakistan playing at? Is it all mere bluster or is there a well-thought-out gameplan behind it?

It’s the economy, stupid!

Experts term Imran Khan donning the role of the self-appointed ambassador for Kashmiris' rights as nothing but a diversionary ploy to hide his failure in arresting Pakistan's economic slide.

Brigadier (retd) Rahul Bhonsle, director of the Delhi-based Security Risks Asia, said, "From August 5, Imran has been on the offensive against India on the Article 370 issue. While he approached countries like the US and China, the move can also be seen as an attempt to divert the attention of Pakistani voters from various domestic issues, including the country's poor economic state."

Brigadier Bhonsle also warned that Pakistan might be trying to gain itself diplomatic cover in case another Pulwama happened.

"Imran’s aggressive speech at the UN General Assembly was delivered to ensure that Pakistan is diplomatically covered in case a Pulwama-like terror attack happens again in the Kashmir Valley. While India will be looking to normalise the situation in J&K, Pakistan will try to send terrorists across the LoC to destabilise law and order," he added.

Brigadier Bhonsle underlined that Imran had tried to garner the support of the Islamic world against India on Kashmir but failed. "It was clearly of no avail as except Turkey and Malaysia, no other Islamic country has been supporting him." 

He said India’s point-by-point rebuttal of Imran's tirade at the UN General Assembly was impressive.

"India was successful in its response to show that Pakistan has been trying to foster terrorism in other countries. They also rightly called out Imran for using terms like 'bloodbath', while speaking on a prestigious platform like the UNGA. Also, they were equally impressive in pointing out how Imran lacks any moral stand to talk on Kashmir when his own country has a dubious record in protecting its minorities. India was further vindicated as, during the same week, both the International Court of Justice and the US raised questions about the suppression of Balochs and other minorities in Pakistan," he said.

A diversionary tactic

Former Indian Foreign Secretary Lalit Mansingh too agrees that Pakistan is playing the Kashmir card for the reasons it always does - as a diversionary tactic.

"Under Imran's rule, it's the Pakistan Army which has been running the country's economy, which does not speak well for him. His US visit was more of an attempt to impress the Trump administration, whose green signal is needed to get the IMF bailout for a near-bankrupt Pakistan economy. The country's economy was already in a dire situation since last year, when Trump suspended all aid for not doing enough against terrorism. Plus they have been borrowing money from their Middle Eastern allies and China too. Now, at this stage, the fear of FATF blacklisting is also hanging over their heads. So Imran wants to shift the global narrative on Pakistan from its state-sponsored terrorism to the Kashmir issue," he said.

"Imran clearly used the UNGA platform to portray India as an 'Islamophobic' country, while using words like 'bloodbath'. But out of 193 countries, only China, Turkey and Malaysia gave their support to Pakistan on the Article 370 issue. Countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran and UAE were not on the same page as Imran. His actions such as firing his UN envoy soon after his US trip clearly show his anger and frustration," Mansingh noted.

When it comes to US President Donald Trump’s repeated mediation offers, Mansingh said India should not take them seriously.

"Since 1992, India's stance on Kashmir has been very clear. We do not entertain outside intervention, even from friendly countries, since we are bound by the Shimla Agreement, which Pakistan has also signed. The pact clearly says that all issues between the two countries should be solved through bilateral talks. Trump has this fashion of projecting himself as a mediator in major global crises. India could have been worried if the same offer had come from any other US President. Also, after the Trump-Imran meeting, the US State Department made it clear that its mediation offer can only turn into an option if both countries ask for it. Since both China and the US have already made it clear that Kashmir is India's internal issue and the rift with Pakistan could only be solved through bilateral talks, India is diplomatically safe as of now,” he stresses.

“Also, PM Modi should be credited for his smart diplomacy in the Middle East, which left Pakistan isolated in terms of getting support from the Islamic world," Mr. Mansingh adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran khan Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp