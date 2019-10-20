Home World

President Ram Nath Kovind unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Philippines

Kovind took part in the event at the Centre for Peace Education in Miriam College in Manila, the Philippines, during his five-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANILA: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, marking the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and hoped that future generations would be inspired from his legacy of compassion, truth and ethics.

Kovind took part in the event at the Centre for Peace Education in Miriam College in Manila, the Philippines, during his five-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

"Today, I feel honoured to unveil his bust in the Philippines  the land of the brave Jose Rizal.

I thank Miriam College for giving a place of respect to Mahatma Gandhi in its campus," Kovind said on the occasion.

"This bust of Mahatma Gandhi is a gift from the people of India to you.

But the Mahatma belongs to all people, all cultures and all societies.

May he continue to guide us in our shared journey of peace, harmony and sustainable development for all," he said.

Drawing similarities between Gandhi and Rizal, he said that both the leaders believed in the power of peace and non-violence.

"The avenue in New Delhi named after your national hero continues to inspire and motivate us," he said.

Terming the relationship between the two countries as special, he said, "Our ties with your country and your people are not just special, but one that we keep very close to our hearts.

It is a friendship that we celebrate and cherish always.

" The president appreciated the opportunity to celebrate Gandhi's legacy at the Centre for Peace Education  a Centre that promotes a culture of peace through education and advocacy.

"The venue could not have been more appropriate.

No doubt, generations of students who pass through your gates will continue to be inspired by his legacy, of being just and ethical in conduct; compassionate and humble in treating fellow human beings; and standing up and championing truth and truth alone, even in most trying times," he said.

Kovind said that he was touched to hear the rendition of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn  Vaishnava-Jana-To Tene Kahiye- by famous Filipino singer Grace NoNo.

"This year, the hymn was sung in over 150 countries as a fitting tribute to a man who embraced entire humanity as one indivisible family," he said.

The hymn describes a good human-being as one who reaches out to those in pain and suffering.

Indeed, the world would be a much better place if only we had such empathy for each other, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp