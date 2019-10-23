Home World

Iran welcomes Turkey-Russia deal on Syria

Iran regards the deal as a "positive step to restore stability and tranquility to the region", he said.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

A Turkish soldier mans an outpost at the border with Syria in Akcakale, southeastern Turkey. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

TEHRAN: Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday welcomed a recent deal between Turkey and Russia aimed at keeping Kurdish forces away from Syria's border with Turkey.

FULL REPORT | Russia makes Kurds fall back, Turkey to keep sole control over Syrian border

"Iran welcomes any measure that would honour territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Syria," Xinhua quoted the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi as saying in a statement.

Iran regards the deal as a "positive step to restore stability and tranquility to the region", he said.

"We hope that this agreement would address Turkey's security concerns as well as Syria's territorial integrity and national sovereignty," he added.

On Tuesday, Russian and Turkish presidents agreed their forces to jointly patrol parts of northern borders of Syria.

Under the deal, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will also facilitate the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish forces from the Turkish border.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran Turkey-Russia deal Syria Turkish offensive Kurds Kurdish fighters
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp