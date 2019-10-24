Home World

Likelihood of Brexit extension 'looks good', UK should name commissioner: New EU chief

EU member states on Wednesday backed a plan to postpone Brexit beyond October 31, after British PM Boris Johnson was compelled to send an extension request under a law passed by rebel MPs.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

EU president-elect Ursula von der Leyen

EU president-elect Ursula von der Leyen (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

HELSINKI: The likelihood of the EU extending the UK's Brexit deadline "looks good", after which Britain should put forward a candidate for the European Commission, its incoming president said on Thursday.

"The question of granting an extension, that looks very good," EU president-elect Ursula von der Leyen told reporters during a visit to Helsinki.

EU member states on Wednesday backed a plan to postpone Brexit beyond October 31, after British prime minister Boris Johnson was compelled to send an extension request under a law passed by rebel MPs.

On Thursday, von der Leyen said that a further Brexit delay would mean the UK should put forward a nominee to join the incoming cabinet of EU commissioners.

"If after the first of November -- and this is not a given -- there might be an extension and the UK is still in the European Union, then, of course, I would ask the UK to send a commissioner," von der Leyen said.

The new commission was scheduled to start its work on November 1, but that has been delayed until at least December after the European Parliament rejected candidate-commissioners from France, Hungary and Romania.

The UK has previously declined to propose a candidate for the next administration, owing to the country's expected departure before the new commission begins sitting.

EU law states that each member state should have a representative in the commission.

The EU is also yet to agree on the length of an extension.

European Council president Donald Tusk recommended an extension until 31 January, with some reports suggesting France favoured a shorter delay to help Johnson pressure the UK parliament into quickly approving the withdrawal agreement.

Speaking alongside von der Leyen on Thursday, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, who holds the EU rotating presidency, said he expects that EU leaders will reach an agreement on the length of an extension without having to convene a special summit in Brussels.

"If there is a need to discuss (the length of an extension) in Brussels I am ready to go there also, but now it seems to me that it is possible to have a written process," Rinne said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit extension Ursula von der Leyen
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp