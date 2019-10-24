Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypoll: Congress holds slender lead in Jhabua seat

By IANS

BHOPAL: The Congress candidate was narrowly leading on Thursday against his BJP rival in the Jhabua Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, according to the initial trends in the counting of votes for the by-election held on Monday.

Election Commission officials said that Congress' Kantilal Bhuria (12,583 votes) held a slight edge over the BJP's Bhanu Bhuria (11,299 votes) after the third round of counting. The officials said the counting would be completed in 26 rounds.