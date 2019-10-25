Home World

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi wins hotly-contested election

Around 931,000 of the country's 2.2 million people registered to vote in the parliamentary and local elections.

Published: 25th October 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Mokgweetsi Masisi, the president of Botswana and the leader of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) casting his ballot at the Mosielele Primary School polling station in his home village, Moshupa, on October 23, 2019.

Mokgweetsi Masisi, the president of Botswana and the leader of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) casting his ballot at the Mosielele Primary School polling station in his home village, Moshupa, on October 23, 2019. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

GABORONE/BOTSWANA: Incumbent president Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday won a five-year term in Botswana's elections which saw his ruling party secure more than 51 per cent of parliamentary votes, the chief justice said.

"Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi is elected President of the Republic of Botswana," chief justice Terrence Rannowane announced.

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which has ruled since independence from Britain in 1966, was declared the winner after attaining the minimum 29 parliamentary seats required to form a government after Wednesday's vote.

Counting for the remaining seats is still underway, the chief justice said adding that "sufficient" results had been declared to announce that Masisi the winner.

The final tally will reflect the winners of the 57 national assembly seats and 490 local government representatives.

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and two smaller parties are vying for the remaining seats in parliament.

Around 931,000 of the country's 2.2 million people registered to vote in the parliamentary and local elections.

Masisi, 58, became president in April 2018 as the hand-picked successor to Ian Khama, who resigned.

Diamond-rich Botswana is seen across Africa as a beacon of continuity and democracy.

But Khama shook up the country's traditionally calm politics by dramatically renouncing his hand-picked successor, Masisi, accusing him of autocracy.

The rift between the president and his predecessor started last year when Khama resigned near the end of his constitutional limit of two five-year terms.

Once in power Masisi quickly started reversing several of Khama's key policies, including lifting his ban on elephant trophy hunting, infuriating his predecessor.

Khama threw his weight behind the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), once his fiercest critic.

Then in May, he formed his own party, the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), which fielded candidates in only 19 of the 57 constituencies.

Khama, whose father co-founded the BDP and served as Botswana's first president, retains plenty of influence, particularly in the central region -- a BDP stronghold -- where he is a traditional chief.

The bitter feud has threatened to fracture the BDP, which has governed Botswana since it gained independence from Britain in 1966.

The split came after the ruling party saw its share of the vote fall below 50 per cent for the first time in the last elections in 2014.

It has faced an increasing challenge from a coalition of opposition parties -- the UDC --- which has added another group to its ranks since the last election.

Polling generally proceeded smoothly across the vast sparsely populated country according to the electoral commission, despite delays in clearing voters at some polling stations.

But the UDC, which poses the first and greatest challenge so far to BDP dominance, have claimed the process was flawed, labelling the elections as "not fair".

The UDC won 17 out of the 57 seats in the last election five years ago.

It said it had received complaints "about widespread election irregularities", including "unnecessary delays" at various polling stations across the country.

But the electoral commission said it had yet to receive any complaints about the voting.

Complainants have 30 days to lodge petitions after results are declared and the chief justice has named the leader of the winning party, the state president.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana election
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp