Donald Trump cancels subscription to New York Times, Washington Post

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump doesn't like what he reads in two of America's biggest newspapers, The New York Times and Washington Post -- so he won't be getting them any longer. "We did not renew our subscription, that is correct. This will be a significant cost savings to taxpayers," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told AFP.

Trump on Monday had told Fox News - the television network that he watches daily and relies on for largely friendly coverage - that he didn't want to get the papers because they are "fake." Grisham also told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the White House plans to require all federal agencies to cancel their subscriptions to the two newspapers.

"I have no doubt the hardworking reporters of The New York Times and Washington Post will continue to do quality journalism regardless of whether the president acknowledges he reads them," White House Correspondents' Association president Jonathan Karl told the WSJ.

"Pretending to ignore the work of a free press won't make the news go away, or stop reporters from informing the public and holding those in power accountable," he added.

The Times and particularly the Post are not the biggest newspapers by circulation, but they have an outsized influence in national politics and especially in coverage of the White House.