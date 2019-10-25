Home World

Trump ready to mediate on Kashmir if asked by India, Pakistan: US

Requesting anonymity, a senior State Department official said that the US will continue to encourage an atmosphere that will allow for constructive dialogue.

Published: 25th October 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir only if asked by both the countries, a senior administration official said on Thursday reiterating that the onus for peace talks lies on Islamabad by taking sustained and irreversible actions against terrorist groups.

"President Trump obviously has expressed his concern over the level of tension between India and Pakistan. And he discussed Kashmir directly in his meetings with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Imran Khan," a senior State Department official said. "He (Trump) certainly is prepared to play a mediation role, if both the countries ask. It has been India's position not to seek outside mediation," said the official in response to a question.

ALSO READ| Pakistan taking foreign diplomats to PoK naked propaganda: India

Requesting anonymity, the official said the US will continue to encourage an atmosphere that will allow for constructive dialogue, that also includes important steps that Pakistan will need to take to show there are irreversible and sustainable actions as one precludes the cross border terrorism that has hijacked earlier efforts at constructive bilateral dialogue between the two countries.

If the president is asked to mediate by both countries, he has expressed his willingness and his interests to help facilitate a solution, the official told a group of reporters when pressed further. India has been quite clear in Prime Minister Modi's office saying that they are not seeking mediation, the official said.

The official said that doesn't mean that the US is not actively encouraging that a dialogue take place and that an atmosphere for constructive dialogue between the two countries be established.

ALSO READ| US seeks 'roadmap' to political and economic normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir

The official termed the signing of Memorandum of Understanding on Kartarpur Corridor a welcome confidence building measure between India and Pakistan which will help increase people-to-people contact. "While it's a small step, we need more like this to also create the will, the goodwill and the environment for constructive dialogue," the official said.

Asked if the US supports India's position that "talks and terror cannot go together", the official said it is important that Pakistan take "sustainable and irreversible steps against terrorism". It is also possible to have a dialogue and the United States encourages the countries to engage as two nuclear powers living side by side, the official said.

ALSO READ| US President Donald Trump to celebrate Diwali at White House on Thursday

When you have two nuclear powers that have fought to military conflict under a nuclear umbrella, it is important that your all avenues be explored to increase contact and communication between the two sides, the official said, adding that President Trump is engaged with leaders of both the countries.

Referring to the Howdy Modi event in Houston in September, the official said this demonstrated the very close partnership and friendship that the US has with India. "The India-US strategic partnership has been growing over the last two and a half years. It is obviously part of a longer bipartisan two decade's of effort to improve relations with India that has now reached a stage of confidence and maturity," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump India Pakistan ties Article 370 India US ties India Pakistan mediation
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp