Home World

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to attend BASIC ministerial meeting on Climate Change

The 29th ministerial meeting of the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India, China) countries on Climate Change is taking place ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference.

Published: 26th October 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday held talks with some of his fellow ministers from the five-member BASIC group of countries ahead of their ministerial meeting on Climate Change due to be held in the Chinese capital on Saturday.

The 29th ministerial meeting of the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India, China) countries on Climate Change is taking place ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Chile from December 2 to 13 this year.

Javadekar, who is also the minister for Forests, Climate Change, Information and Broadcasting, wrote on Twitter that he had a "good meeting" with Roberto Castelo Branco, National Secretary for International Relations, Brazil on the sidelines of the BASIC Ministerial meeting on Climate Change.

"It was a great pleasure to meet and hold bilateral meeting with Mr Li Ganjie, Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment," he tweeted.

"Met and interacted with my friend and Chinese Special Representative for Climate Change Affairs Mr Xie Zhenhua," he said in another tweet.

Xie is a senior Chinese official who was associated with climate-related issues for long.

At the 28th meeting held at Sao Paulo, Brazil in August the BASIC ministers expressed their concern for climate change and its adverse effects and reaffirmed their commitment to the successful implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, its Kyoto Protocol and its Paris Agreement, according to the joint statement issued at the end of the meeting.

The implementation should be based on the "circumstances of developing countries and in accordance with the principles of Equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), in the light of different national circumstances," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar BASIC ministerial meeting Climate Change
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp