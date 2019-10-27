Home World

Amid reports of IS leader Baghdadi's death, Trump tweets 'something very big just happened'

This comes after media reported that the US military has killed Baghdadi.

Published: 27th October 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

ISIS-Baghdadi-AFP

Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Amid reports of killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that "something very big" has happened.

"Something very big has just happened!", Trump tweeted.

This comes after media reported that the US military has killed Baghdadi.

Russia Today has cited Newsweek as reporting that the terrorist was killed in a special operation raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, greenlighted by Trump about a week ago.

Meanwhile, Fox News has also quoted military sources saying that a "high-value ISIS target" believed to be the Islamic State leader has been killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, Syria.

Meanwhile, the White House has announced that Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement on Sunday at 9:00 am (local time).

Trump administration has not revealed whether the matter is related to foreign or domestic policy.

TAGS
ISIS Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Donald Trump
