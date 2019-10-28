Home World

EU approves Brexit extension up to January 31

EU member states on Monday agreed to postpone Britain's divorce from the bloc for up to three months until January 31.

Published: 28th October 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Brexit

Representational Image for Brexit (File | Reuters)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: The European Union agreed to delay Brexit until Jan. 31 next year on Monday — just three days before it was due to take place.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter that the EU's 27 other countries agreed to accept "the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalized through a written procedure."

The term flextension means that the U.K. will be able to leave earlier if the Brexit deal secured by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ratified before Jan. 31.

Tusk's announcement came as European Union diplomats met in Brussels to sign off on the new delay for Britain's departure, which had been on Oct. 31.

Leaving the envoys, EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that "it was a very short and efficient and constructive meeting and I am happy the decision has been taken."

He declined to provide details of the talks.

It's the second time the Brexit deadline has been changed since the 2016 referendum on Britain's departure from the EU.

In London, British politicians are later set to vote on whether to hold an early election to try to break the country's deadlock over Brexit. Johnson wants a Dec. 12 election, but looks unlikely to get the required support from two-thirds of lawmakers.

Two opposition parties plan to push for a Dec. 9 election if Johnson's proposal fails.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit UK Britain European Union
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp