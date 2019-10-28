IS chief an 'austere religious scholar'? Netizens mock Washington Post for obit headline

By Online Desk

The Washington Post on Sunday was trolled by Twitterati for the headline it gave to the Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's obituary.

The headline had referred to Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar" which was later changed to "extremist leader of Islamic State".

Charles Manson, noted family man and aspiring musician, has died. #WaPoObits pic.twitter.com/haxR6Zs8vC — prima facie (@primafacie) October 28, 2019

Setting off hashtags like #WaPoObits and #WaPoDeathNotices trending in multiple countries, Twitter users trolled the news organization by giving obituaries of famous serial killers, extremist leaders and terrorists a serious revamp.

US President Donald Trump on October 27 confirmed that the elusive leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been killed, dying "like a dog" in a daring nighttime raid by US special forces in northwest Syria.

Osama Bin Laden, international hide and go seek champion, dead at 54 #wapo #WaPoObits #wapodeathnotices — Ralph (@Ralphings) October 27, 2019

History was rewritten.

Adolf Hitler, Austrian landscape painter turned Depression-era German politician, dies at 56



Joseph Stalin, former Georgian priest who came to lead the Soviet Union, dead at 74



Pol Pot, Cambodian philosopher and agrarian reformer, dies at 72#WaPoObits — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) October 27, 2019

To be fair, Bane did go through some aggressive training before facing Batman.

"Bane, city planner who overcame physical pain to level the playing field, dies at 37" #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/Q10rpvq5Rs — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 27, 2019

Meet Thanos, the environmentalist.

"Thanos, a passionate advocate of population controls to save Earth, dies at over 1,000 years" #WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/16lvv8hery — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 27, 2019

The father of 23.

Osama bin Laden, father of 23, killed in home invasion #WaPoDeathNotices — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) October 27, 2019

A Canadian Senator added to the humorous thread.

Saddam Hussein, successful politician, oil baron and noted tough boss, dead at 69. #WaPoDeathNotices — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) October 27, 2019

Indian politicians joined the bandwagon on Twitter as well. Dr Sasmit Patra, Rajya Sabha member from Odisha and Biju Janata Dal spokesperson shared some thoughts.

#WaPoDeathNotices Such preposterous headlines should not surprise India. Pakistani headlines eugolise dead terrorists as freedom fighters. Most hilarious is referencing it under Obituaries. Headline could simply have read - Most Wanted Terrorist Killed. pic.twitter.com/YZFXJL95Tv — Dr. Sasmit Patra (@sasmitpatra) October 28, 2019

Kristine Coratti Kelly, the VP, Communications General Manager for Washington Post Live, admitted on Twitter that the headline "should never have read that way" and that they changed it promptly.