Home World

IS chief an 'austere religious scholar'? Netizens mock Washington Post for obit headline

Setting off hashtags like #WaPoObits and #WaPoDeathNotices trending in multiple countries, Twitter users trolled the news organization and even made threads of memes. 

Published: 28th October 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

ISIS-Baghdadi-AFP

Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (Photo | AFP)

By Online Desk

The Washington Post on Sunday was trolled by Twitterati for the headline it gave to the Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's obituary. 

The headline had referred to Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar" which was later changed to "extremist leader of Islamic State".

Setting off hashtags like #WaPoObits and #WaPoDeathNotices trending in multiple countries, Twitter users trolled the news organization by giving obituaries of famous serial killers, extremist leaders and terrorists a serious revamp.

US President Donald Trump on October 27 confirmed that the elusive leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had been killed, dying "like a dog" in a daring nighttime raid by US special forces in northwest Syria.

Check out what the best of social media has to offer here!

History was rewritten. 

To be fair, Bane did go through some aggressive training before facing Batman.

Meet Thanos, the environmentalist. 

The father of 23.

A Canadian Senator added to the humorous thread. 

Indian politicians joined the bandwagon on Twitter as well. Dr Sasmit Patra, Rajya Sabha member from Odisha and Biju Janata Dal spokesperson shared some thoughts.

Kristine Coratti Kelly, the VP, Communications General Manager for Washington Post Live, admitted on Twitter that the headline "should never have read that way" and that they changed it promptly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WaPo WaPoObits Washington post obituary WaPo Baghdadi abu bakr al baghdadi WaPoDeathNotices
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp