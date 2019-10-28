Home World

UN official 'disappointed' with Guterres for not demanding criminal inquiry into Khashoggi's killing

In June, Callamard had presented her special report on Khashoggi's murder, in which she called for an international investigation into the murder.

Published: 28th October 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Jamal-Khashoggi-afp

Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Asserting that international scrutiny of the murder of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "absolutely required", a UN official on Sunday expressed disappointment that the world body's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not demand a criminal investigation into the matter.

"I am disappointed that he (Antonio Guterres) has not taken the opportunity that I provided him with to move us a little bit further in the road towards accountability," Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, told Anadolu Agency at the UN headquarters here.

"The Secretary-General has not been very courageous, but ... the rest of the international community has not been particularly courageous either on that particular issue. There has been a kind of coalition of the willing not to do anything," she added.

Underlining that Turkey could have come forward with a formal request to Guterres in the case, the official said, "It's an international issue, not just a Turkey issue."

ALSO READ: One year since murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

She said that Khashoggi's killing is not a domestic matter of crime.

"The killing of Khashoggi was the least domestic killing that I can think of," Callamard said, adding, "international scrutiny was absolutely required".

In June, Callamard had presented her special report on Khashoggi's murder, in which she called for an international investigation into the murder, adding that the Saudi probe into the matter has failed to examine who may have ordered the killing.

The independent investigation released held Saudi Arabia responsible for the scribe's "extrajudicial killing." The report revealed that the late Saudi journalist was the victim of a "deliberate and premeditated execution."

Riyadh had already dismissed the UN's report.

Khashoggi, who was a journalist with The Washington Post and a vocal critic of the Saudi regime, was killed on October 2 last year at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul where he had gone to obtain paperwork certifying his divorce from his former wife Alaa Nassif in order to marry his Turkish fiancee Hatice Cengiz.

After presenting several contradictory theories, Saudi Arabia acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate premises in what it had described as a "rogue operation".

According to US intelligence agencies, Khashoggi's murder was enacted upon orders given by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an allegation denied by Saudi Arabia.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamal Khashoggi Khashoggi murder case Antonio Guterres Khashoggi killing
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp