Home World

Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif fighting for life: Doctor

Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital on Monday night from the anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

Published: 29th October 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif is "fighting for life" after a drastic drop in his blood platelet count, a media report quoted his personal doctor as saying on Tuesday, days after Pakistan's former prime minster was rushed from prison to a hospital.

Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital on Monday night from the anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said in a series of tweets that "Former PM #NawazSharif, critically unwell, is fighting the battle for his health & life. Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Count) & NSTEMI (Heart Attack) is further complicated by deteriorating Kidney functions. Poor Blood Sugar & Blood Pressure control is taking its toll," Geo News reported.

The three-time prime minister on Saturday also suffered angina attack while undergoing treatment.

Angina is a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.

Khan said that the poor blood sugar and blood pressure had also taken a toll on the former premier's health, the report said.

The doctor further said, "Pending Scans/Biopsies, diagnostic dilemma still ensues from multiple complex pathologies & co-morbidities."

The chief executive of Sharif Medical City said that the doctors were also facing difficulty in establishing a definitive diagnosis and subsequent management poses a considerable risk to Sharif's health.

According to the new test report on Sunday, the blood platelet count of Sharif has fallen from 45,000 to 25,000 within a day.

Hospital sources said the former premier had lost close to seven kilos since he had been admitted to the hospital.

They added that before being admitted this weight was 107 kilos and right now it had gone down to 100 kilos.

Sharif was in Kot Lakhpat jail but early this month was sent to the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is probing the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

On December 24, 2018, an accountability court had sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and acquitted him in the Flagship case.

In a short verdict announced, the court said there was concrete evidence against the former premier in the Al-Azizia case and that he was unable to provide a money trail in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp