Home World

Bangladesh denies ARSA militants' presence at Rohingya camps

ARSA militants were behind an attack on government posts in Myanmar's Rakhine region on August 25, 2017, which led to a brutal military crackdown forcing 7,40,000 Rohingyas to flee to Bangladesh.

Published: 30th October 2019 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Wednesday denied presence of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) in its territory and accused Myanmar of making hollow promises and unsubstantiated claims over the Rohingya crisis.

"The government of Bangladesh reaffirms Myanmar that there are no ARSA activities at Rohingya camps," the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

ARSA militants were behind an attack on government posts in Myanmar's Rakhine region on August 25, 2017, which led to a brutal military crackdown forcing 7,40,000 Rohingyas to flee to Bangladesh, Efe news reported.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh police arrest Rohingya man with drugs worth USD 5 million

Myanmar has classified the ARSA as a terrorist organisation and accused it of triggering the crisis and preventing Rohingyas from returning home to advance their political agenda.

"It's not possible to operate terrorist bases anywhere in Bangladesh because of high alertness and effective preventive measures by the security forces in line with 'zero-tolerance policy' of the Sheikh Hasina government," Dhaka said.

According to the statement, the Bangladesh government has taken 'adequate measures' to ensure that the potential returnees express their views on return without any influence or threat from any quarter.

"Myanmar must refrain from implicating Bangladesh into its internal political and security conundrum and may respond positively to Dhaka's offer for a comprehensive cooperation mechanism to combat terrorism," said the statement.

ALSO READ: Rohingya refugees to relocate to flood-prone island in November

Bangladesh also denied Myanmar allegation of non-cooperation in Rohingya repatriation, saying no one agreed to return on two previous attempts, as Rohingyas are not assured of safety, security and sustainable livelihood in the Rakhine province.

"The government of Bangladesh maintains its principled position of not preventing anyone, regardless of ethnic and religious identity, who intends to return to Myanmar," said the ministry.

Two attempts to start the Rohingya repatriation failed with the latest being on August 22 when Bangladesh and UN High Commission for Refugees consulted 1,037 families.

In November 2018, Myanmar and Bangladesh carried out the first failed attempt to repatriate a small number of refugees.

Myanmar doesn't recognise Rohingyas as citizens, arguing they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, which has led to continued discrimination against the community as well as restrictions on their movement.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Myanmar's treatment of the Rohingya ethnic minority seemed to be a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Dhaka Bangladesh Rohingya camps Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army ARSA Rohingya crisis
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp