Home World

Drones banned in Islamabad for two months

In addition, a source in the Islamabad Administration has said that the use of drone cameras by media would also be strictly prohibited during the coverage of 'Azadi March'.

Published: 30th October 2019 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

drone, drones

For representational purposes

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The local administration has imposed a ban on the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones, in the city for two months, fearing that these can be used by miscreants to sabotage security during the anti-government protest - 'Azadi March'.

An order issued by the District Magistrate of Islamabad stated that the UAVs pose a unique threat to the precarious security situation of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and can be used by "miscreants to conduct terrorist acts in the areas that have been secured and safeguarded against the ground attacks."

ALSO READ: Over one lakh Pakistanis take part in 'azadi march' to protest against Imran Khan government

"It has been informed that a certain segment of public operates 'Un-manned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Islamabad, which pose a unique threat to the precarious security situation of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). These UAVs can be used by miscreant to conduct terrorist acts in the areas that have been secured and safeguarded against ground attacks," the order read, as cited in a report by Geo News.

"Any possible terrorist attack would jeopardise the security of the residents of ICT and sensitive installations that would create law and order situation and threat public peace at large," added the order.

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has said the ban has been imposed for a period of two months on all kinds of UAVs, including remote-controlled aircraft.

In addition, a source in the Islamabad Administration has said that the use of drone cameras by media would also be strictly prohibited during the coverage of 'Azadi March,' reports Geo News.

The anti-government Azadi March caravan led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman and joined by other opposition parties in Pakistan will reach Islamabad on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azadi March Islamabad Islamabad drones Pakistan azadi march
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp