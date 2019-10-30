Home World

Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark Guru Nanak's 550th anniversary

The coin comes ahead of the inauguration of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor by Prime Minster Khan on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

Published: 30th October 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

“Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji,” Khan said in the post. (Photo source: Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficial)

“Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji,” Khan said in the post. (Photo source: Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficial)

By Express News Service

ISLAMABAD: To mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion in November, Pakistan on Wednesday issued a Rs 50 commemorative coin.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a picture of the coin. “Pakistan issues commemorative coin to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji,” Khan said in the post.

The coin comes ahead of the inauguration of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor by Prime Minster Khan on November 9, three days before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak. On Monday, Khan also laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the Sikh Guru.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (EPTB) Chairman Amir Ahmed said that the Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib next month to celebrate the birth anniversary of their religious founder  
will be able to buy the commemorative coin. 

The postage stamps will also be issued, which will be worth Rs 8 and could be used commonly, will have the image of Gurdwara Janam Asthan.

Last November, both India and Pakistan agreed to set up the Kartarpur Corridor to link the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib — the final resting place of Guru Nanak — in the Pakistani town of Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. The agreement will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims daily to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib where Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life.

Ex-PM flags off cancer detection vans in Punjab
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday flagged off nine mobile cancer detection units for Punjab. The nine units would be positioned at Sultanpur Lodhi and would offer free cancer detection services to pilgrims on way to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guru Nanak Guru Nanak Dev commemorative coin Kartarpur Corridor Imran khan
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp