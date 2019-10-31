Home World

US lauds India's generosity for supporting Tibetan people's religious freedom

China claims control over the selection, asserting that the successor to the Dalai Lama has to be endorsed by it.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US has appreciated India's extraordinary generosity for supporting the Tibetan people's religious freedom while rejecting as "meritless" China's claim that the Dalai Lama's succession must comply with Chinese laws and regulations.

US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback met the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala on Monday.

Brownback hit out at what he called China's "persecution" of the Tibetan people's faith and said they have the right to choose their own religious leaders.

Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of South and Central Asia, said Brownback's meeting with the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala emphasised the enduring US support for the Tibetan people.

"India has greatly supported Tibetan religious freedom, and the US stands in deep admiration of India's extraordinary generosity," Wells tweeted.

"The Chinese Communist Party claim that Dalai Lama's succession 'must comply with Chinese laws and regulations' is meritless, she said.

"Tibetan communities, like all faith communities, should be able to select, educate, and venerate their religious leaders without government interference," she added.

Concerns over the health of 84-year-old Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in India following a failed 1959 Tibetan revolt against the Chinese rule, have renewed uncertainties over his possible successor after his demise.

China claims control over the selection, asserting that the successor to the Dalai Lama has to be endorsed by it.

In recent months, the Trump administration has stepped up pressure on China to relax controls over Tibet.

In May this year, China has rejected US envoy to Beijing, Terry Branstad's call to hold unconditional dialogue with the Dalai Lama.

Asked about Brownback's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the media in Beijing on Tuesday that the envoy's comments amounted to interference in China's internal affairs.

"The 14th Dalai Lama is in political exile who has long been carrying out anti-China activities overseas under the pretext of religion," Geng said.

"China firmly opposes any contact with the Dalai Lama by any foreign official. The words and deeds of a certain US official violates US commitment to recognise Tibet as part of China, and not to support Tibetan independence. China firmly opposes such words and deeds," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US India Tibetan Dalai Lama China
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp