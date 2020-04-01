Coronavirus outbreak: Global death toll crosses 42,000; over 8.5 lakh cases reported worldwide

By AFP

PARIS: The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus has risen to 42,151, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

More than 858,785 declared cases have been registered in 186 countries and territories since the pandemic broke out in China in December. Of these cases, at least 178,119 are now considered recovered.

The past 24 hours brought 4,396 more deaths -- 849 of them in Spain, 837 in Italy and 612 in the United States -- while 70,404 new cases emerged.

The worst affected country by deaths is Italy, which registered its first fatality in late February, now has 12,428 deaths for 105,792 cases -- 4,053 of which emerged Tuesday.

The Italian authorities say 15,729 people have recovered.

After Italy, Spain has registered 8,464 deaths for 95,923 cases, France has 3,523 deaths for 52,826 cases, the United States has listed 3,900 deaths for 189,035 cases and mainland China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- 3,310 deaths for 82,290 cases.