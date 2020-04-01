STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus outbreak: Global death toll crosses 42,000; over 8.5 lakh cases reported worldwide

More than 858,785 declared cases have been registered in 186 countries and territories since the pandemic broke out in China in December. Of these cases, at least 178,119 are now considered recovered.

Published: 01st April 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a temple as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Mumbai

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a temple as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)

By AFP

PARIS: The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus has risen to 42,151, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

More than 858,785 declared cases have been registered in 186 countries and territories since the pandemic broke out in China in December. Of these cases, at least 178,119  are now considered recovered.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

The past 24 hours brought 4,396 more deaths -- 849 of them in Spain, 837 in Italy and 612 in the United States -- while 70,404 new cases emerged.

The worst affected country by deaths is Italy, which registered its first fatality in late February, now has 12,428 deaths for 105,792 cases -- 4,053 of which emerged Tuesday.

The Italian authorities say 15,729 people have recovered.

After Italy, Spain has registered 8,464 deaths for 95,923 cases, France has 3,523 deaths for 52,826 cases, the United States has listed 3,900 deaths for 189,035 cases and mainland China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- 3,310 deaths for 82,290 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus outbreak coronavirus coronavirus death toll
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp