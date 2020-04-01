STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Pakistan coronavirus cases climb to 2039, Command Centre in place for response

Authorities said that the sudden hike in the tally was due to imported cases, while around 27 per cent were from the local transmission of the highly contagious virus.

Published: 01st April 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

People wait to receive free food supplies provided by the local administration during a lockdown in Multan, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

People wait to receive free food supplies provided by the local administration during a lockdown in Multan, Pakistan, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The tally of positive coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 2039, health authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Punjab and Sindh topped the list with 708 and 676 cases. Pakistan occupied Kashmir reported six cases, while there were 158 cases in Balochistan, 184 in Gilgit Baltistan, 54 in Islamabad, and 253 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The country has reported 26 deaths so far.

The National Coordination Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has formed a National Command Centre for a more coordinated response against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Centre, headed by Lt. Gen. Mehmood-uz-Zaman, became operational from Tuesday (March 31).

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also agreed that the expenditure incurred on COVID-19 would not be treated as part of the budget deficit of Pakistan.

People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
