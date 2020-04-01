COVID-19: Pakistan coronavirus cases climb to 2039, Command Centre in place for response

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The tally of positive coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 2039, health authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Punjab and Sindh topped the list with 708 and 676 cases. Pakistan occupied Kashmir reported six cases, while there were 158 cases in Balochistan, 184 in Gilgit Baltistan, 54 in Islamabad, and 253 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Authorities said that the sudden hike in the tally was due to imported cases, while around 27 per cent were from the local transmission of the highly contagious virus.

The country has reported 26 deaths so far.

The National Coordination Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has formed a National Command Centre for a more coordinated response against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Centre, headed by Lt. Gen. Mehmood-uz-Zaman, became operational from Tuesday (March 31).

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also agreed that the expenditure incurred on COVID-19 would not be treated as part of the budget deficit of Pakistan.