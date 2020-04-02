STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump proposes USD 2 trillion infrastructure fund to stimulate economy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Trump's proposal comes days after he passed a USD 2.2 trillion stimulus package that gives USD 3,200 on an average to an American family of four.

Published: 02nd April 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has proposed a massive USD 2 trillion infrastructure plan, along with several other measures like corporate deductibility for restaurants and entertainment facilities to stimulate the American economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's proposal comes days after he passed a USD 2.2 trillion stimulus package that gives USD 3,200 on an average to an American family of four and massive financial assistance to small and medium enterprises, big corporations and the country's travel and tourism industry.

"I already proposed almost 0 interest on bonds and I proposed a USD 2 trillion infrastructure plan which would not only fix our roads and highways and bridges and tunnels and other things but will also do something very good, it is called jobs," Trump told reporters at his daily televised news briefing on Wednesday.

"I am also asking that restaurants and entertainment facilities go back to the old deductibility from corporations where corporations can buy because otherwise a lot of these restaurants are going to have a hard time reopening," he said.

According to an official report, a record 3.3 million workers filed for jobless benefits in the week ended March 21, the most ever recorded. According to an estimate, some 47 million people could be rendered unemployed by the crisis.

If US can spend USD 8 trillion on wars in the Middle East, Trump argued that USD 2 trillion is needed to be spent on roads, bridges and tunnels, which are in bad shape. "What we want to do in our country you know it's time that we spend money on our country," he said.

"That is what we are going to do. It's time that we start spending on our roads and our bridges and our schools and all of the things that we are supposed to be spending on and people are finally getting used to it and you could look at all of what we have done in the Middle East, way back in so many different places, way back in other countries to by the way and I have gone to other countries that are very rich I said I am sorry you are going to have to reimburse us for our cost," he added.

Trump assured the people of a booming economy once the virus is defeated. "I do think once we get rid of the virus, I think we're going to have a boom in economy. I think it's going to go up rather quickly, maybe very quickly, and maybe slowly. But it's going to go up, and it'll all come back. And I think it's actually going to come back stronger than what it was because of the stimulus," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
donald trump US infrastructure plan Coronavirus US coronavirus situation
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp