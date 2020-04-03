STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Pakistan struggles to stop congregational prayers, even as cases rise above 2,400

The government had earlier issued a notification limiting the number of people between three to five who can attend Friday and congregational prayers to fight the virus outbreak.

Published: 03rd April 2020 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani government employees crowd together waiting to receive their salaries ignoring social distancing recommendations to help avoid the spread of coronavirus, outside a bank in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Pakistani government employees crowd together waiting to receive their salaries ignoring social distancing recommendations to help avoid the spread of coronavirus, outside a bank in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus cases crossed 2,400 on Friday as the authorities struggled to stop big congregational gatherings despite government's notification limiting upto five the number of people attending such prayers to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Ministry of Health Services said that Pakistan's coronavirus cases jumped to 2,450 on Friday.

Thirty five people have died due to the pandemic, while 126 have recovered so far.

ALSO READ | Virus knows no ethnicity, religion: USCIRF condemns Pakistan 'scapegoating' Shiite Hazara community

It further reported that the largest province of Punjab registered 920, Sindh 783, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 311, Balochistan 169, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 190, Islamabad 68 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 9 cases.

The number of cases were regularly on the rise in the country despite more than one week of partial lockdown to minimize movement of people.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

The government had earlier issued a notification limiting the number of people between three to five who can attend Friday and congregational prayers to fight the virus outbreak.

The provincial and federal governments were also trying to convince people to stay away from mosques but without much success.

The Sindh provincial government announced a complete lockdown from 12 noon to 3pm to stop people from attending the Friday prayers.

Sindh's Local Government Minister Nasir Shah termed it as a painful decision taken with a heavy heart.

"The mosques, however, will remain open where only three to five persons can perform Juma (Friday) prayers," he said.

ALSO READ | Discrimination amid pandemic: Pakistan denies food supplies to Hindus, Christians as coronavirus rages

Dar ul Iftah Jamia Naeemia, an Islamic university in Lahore, issued a fatwa (religious edict) saying that people who are stopped by the government from coming to mosques were not obliged to perform the prayers in congregation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is trying to treat the COVID-19 patients through plasma of recovered patients, and the first case in Pakistan, who recovered last month, donated plasma in Karachi.

Earlier, Tahir Shamsi, a renowned hematologist of National Institute of Blood Diseases, said the technique could be used to treat patients and China also used it effectively.

Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan reported that the World Bank has approved USD 160 billion emergency aid, including USD 200 million to Pakistan, over 15 months to help countries deal with the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp