STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Donald's 'Trump Organisation' hit hard by coronavirus; tries to defer loan payments

The Trump Organization -- the conglomerate of companies created by Trump is, like many others, losing money as the restrictions put in place to lessen coronavirus spread brings US to a grinding halt.

Published: 03rd April 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump pauses during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump's family company is asking creditors such as Deutsche Bank if it can delay loan payments as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic deepens, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The Trump Organization -- the conglomerate of companies created by Trump and now run by his sons -- is, like many others, losing money as the restrictions put in place to lessen the spread of deadly COVID-19 bring the US to a grinding halt.

The New York Times said the Trump Organization contacted Deutsche Bank, seen as the only major lender willing to do business with the company, at the end of March to ask about extending some repayment deadlines.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

"These days, everybody is working together," Trump's son Eric, the Organization's executive vice president, said in a statement sent to AFP.

"Tenants are working with landlords -- landlords are working with banks.

The whole world is working together as we fight through this pandemic," the statement continued.

The Trump Organization still owes Deutsche Bank several hundred million dollars, according to the Times.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: 'Nice offer', says Trump praising Putin's medical supplies proposal; disbands 'propaganda'

The group, whose main business is real estate development, also contacted Palm Beach County to see if it could suspend rent payments on land occupied by the Trump International Golf Club, a 27-hole course and clubhouse on more than 120 hectares.

Negotiations have so far not led to any change in the financial conditions of the Trump Organization.

Eric Trump and his brother Donald Jr took over the organization after their father's inauguration.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
donald trump US coronavirus cases Trump Organisation COVID 19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp