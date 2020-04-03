US President Donald Trump announces testing negative for coronavirus second time

By AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has taken his second coronavirus test at the White House since the outbreak began and it was again found to be negative.

"I just took it this morning," he told a news conference. "It said the president tested negative for COVID-19."

This was Trump's second test. This time he used a new rapid method that he said took a minute to complete and barely 15 minutes to return a result.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

"I took it out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked. It is a lot easier. I have done them both. The second one is much more pleasant," Trump said.

The first test, done in mid-March, used a more invasive method, with results coming only hours later.

Trump, 73, had previously resisted getting tested, as well as arguing initially that coronavirus is no worse than the regular flu and did not require a massive shutdown of the economy.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus crisis: US agency seeks 100,000 body bags as death toll mounts

Since then, Trump has declared himself a "wartime president" and is overseeing a massive ramping up of testing capabilities.

Trump's first test was taken after he came into contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who later tested positive for the virus.