'Don't think I'm going to do': Trump as he issues advisory asking Americans to wear face masks

ANI

WASHINGTON; After weeks of insisting that Americans don't have to wear face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced new guidelines as issued by CDC (Centers for Disease Control) advising the use of "non-medical cloth-based" face coverings.

He said this to media during the White House Coronavirus Taskforce Press briefing, "I don't think I'm going to be doing it... Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens...I just don't see it".

President Trump, however, emphasised that the advisory by CDC is just a precautionary measure and Americans should only wear masks voluntarily.

It is believed that CDC was under pressure by White House to issue guidelines for wearing masks, according to CNN.

CDC felt the people may not follow the social distancing if they would wear masks. Social distancing still remains officials' best hope of preventing further spread.

As per CNN, Some public health experts at the US Centers for Disease Control felt "pressured" by the White House to draft recommendations that all Americans wear masks or facial coverings while in public, according to a senior federal health official involved in discussions.

With 1,480 deaths counted between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, according to the university's continuously updated figures, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the United States is now 7,141.