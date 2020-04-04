STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Don't think I'm going to do': Trump as he issues advisory asking Americans to wear face masks

President Trump, however, emphasised that the advisory by CDC is just a precautionary measure and Americans should only wear masks voluntarily.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump pauses during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON; After weeks of insisting that Americans don't have to wear face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced new guidelines as issued by CDC (Centers for Disease Control) advising the use of "non-medical cloth-based" face coverings.

He said this to media during the White House Coronavirus Taskforce Press briefing, "I don't think I'm going to be doing it... Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens...I just don't see it".

ALSO READ | US sets new global record with 1,480 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours; toll now at 7,141

President Trump, however, emphasised that the advisory by CDC is just a precautionary measure and Americans should only wear masks voluntarily.

It is believed that CDC was under pressure by White House to issue guidelines for wearing masks, according to CNN.

CDC felt the people may not follow the social distancing if they would wear masks. Social distancing still remains officials' best hope of preventing further spread.

As per CNN, Some public health experts at the US Centers for Disease Control felt "pressured" by the White House to draft recommendations that all Americans wear masks or facial coverings while in public, according to a senior federal health official involved in discussions.

With 1,480 deaths counted between 8:30 pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, according to the university's continuously updated figures, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the United States is now 7,141.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus donald trump face masks COVID 19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp