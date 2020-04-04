STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Little impact on global food supply chain due to COVID-19 but anxiety-driven panic can change that: WFP

A grain market analyst at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), quoted anonymously in the report, said the problem is not supply, but 'a behavioural change over food security'.

Published: 04th April 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

World Food Programme logo (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The rapidly growing novel coronavirus pandemic is so far having little impact on the global food supply chain, but that could change for the worse, and soon, if anxiety-driven panic by major food importers takes hold, the World Food Programme (WFP) has said.

In a new report, "COVID-19: Potential impact on the world's poorest people: A WFP analysis of the economic and food security implications of the pandemic", the UN agency said global markets for basic cereals are well-supplied and prices generally low.

However, given the highly globalised nature of food production and supply, commodities need to move from the world's 'breadbaskets' to where they are consumed and the novel coronavirus-related containment measures are starting to make this more challenging.

"Disruptions are so far minimal; food supply is adequate, and markets are relatively stable," WFP Senior Spokesperson Elizabeth Byrs said, noting that global cereal stocks are at comfortable levels and the outlook for wheat and other staple crops is positive for the rest of the year.

"But we may soon expect to see disruptions in food supply chains," she said, explaining that if big importers lose confidence in the reliable flow of basic food commodities, panic buying could ensue, driving prices up.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

A grain market analyst at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), quoted anonymously in the report, said the problem is not supply, but "a behavioural change over food security".

"What if bulk buyers think they can't get wheat or rice shipments in May or June? That is what could lead to a global food supply crisis," the analyst said.

For low-income countries, the consequences could be devastating, with long-term repercussions, with coping strategies coming at the expense of such essential services as health and education.

It recalled that when a food price crisis struck in 2008, the world's poorest households, which typically spend the largest share of income on food, suffered disproportionately.

Using the economic pillar of the Proteus food security index - and taking into account dependency on primary commodities such as fuel, ores and metals for export earnings - the report said that countries in Africa and the Middle East are most vulnerable.

Africa accounts for the majority of the almost 212 million people in the world who are chronically food insecure and the 95 million who live amidst acute food insecurity, the report said.

Byrs said labour shortages could disrupt the production and processing of labour-intensive crops in particularly, especially in vulnerable countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Other potential sources of disruption include blockages along transport routes, a particular concern for fresh produce, and quarantine measures that could impede farmers' access to markets.

Going forward, the WFP report said, it is essential to monitor food prices and markets, and to transparently disseminate information  thus helping to strengthen government policies while also averting public panic, and social unrest.

It said that in places where food insecurity is caused by restricted access, rather than lack of availability, cash-based transfers -- which can often be made through contactless solutions -- should be considered as a standard response.

"Planning in-kind food assistance is essential," the report said, noting that supply chain disruptions are likely to affect higher-value items first.

Such items involve more tiers of suppliers, human interaction and dependency on few suppliers  putting specialized nutritious food more at risk than staples, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Global food supply COVID 19 Coronavirus World Food Programme
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp