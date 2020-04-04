STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore reports sixth death from COVID-19, total cases reach 1,114 

The latest fatality from the virus was an 88-year-old Singapore permanent resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 29.

Published: 04th April 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

People are barred from intentionally standing too close to someone else in a queue, or sitting on a seat less than one metre from another individual in a public place, according to the regulations.

In Singapore, people are barred from intentionally standing too close to someone else in a queue, or sitting on a seat less than one metre from another individual in a public place. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday reported its sixth death from the novel coronavirus as the confirmed cases rose to 1,114, the health ministry said, a day after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced home-based learning for schoolchildren and closure of most workplaces to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

The latest fatality from the virus was an 88-year-old Singapore permanent resident who had a history of terminal illness. The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 29 and admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the following day.

He had been in the intensive care unit since March 30 but developed serious complications and died on Saturday, the ministry said. This is the fourth death from COVID-19 reported in Singapore in a week.

The Ministry said that the total number of infections in the country has reached 1,114.

Lee, during a live televised speech to 5.6 million Singaporeans on Friday, said that he was worried that unless "we take further steps, things will gradually get worse or another big cluster may push things over the edge".

"We have decided that instead of tightening incrementally over the next few weeks, we should make a decisive move now to pre-empt escalating infections," he said.

Most workplaces, with the exception of essential services and key economic sectors, will be closed.

Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore Coronavirus deaths COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp